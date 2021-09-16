Madhya Pradesh: Cops turn savior, rescue man from container in water-filled nullah

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Police saved a cleaner caught in a container that fell into a nullah amid rising water level. The incident occurred in Bilkhiria and policemen were unable to cut open the container.

The Bilkhiria police asked Hanumanganj police to procure gas cutter and related equipment. A two–hour–long rescue operation saved 32-year-old man’s life. According to Bilkhiria police station in-charge Umesh Singh Chauhan, the container coming from Jabalpur was headed towards Indore.

Container driver Lakshman Sunare applied brakes to avoid collision with stray cattle. However, the vehicle overturned and fell into the nullah near JK Resort. The incident occurred around 2 am. The driver managed to jump out of the vehicle but cleaner Masana got stuck.

Sunare informed police about the mishap and police reached the spot. However, no equipments were available to cut vehicle open. They procured equipments from Hanumanganj and Masana was saved. It was raining and water level of the nullah was rising. He would have drowned if not rescued, said Chauhan.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 11:57 PM IST