Madhya Pradesh: Cops Given Tips On How To Deal With Crime Against Women, Kids

Representative image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day training camp was held to improve skills to deal with rising incidents of crime against women and children. The camp was held at the police control room in the district headquarters.

Deputy superintendent of police (women’s safety) held the camp in which all police station in-charges and coordinators of women’s desks were imparted training.

The camp was organised on the instructions of the women's safety wing of the police headquarters, Bhopal. During the training session, district and session judge-III Arti Shukla spoke about the faults that come off in an inquiry into incidents of crime against women and children and how the criminals are acquitted in such cases.

Sub-divisional officer of police (SDPO) Vikram Choudhary spoke about various sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Similarly, SDPO from Sohagpur Madan Mohan spoke about how to prepare challans in time and present them before the court. In charge of the women's safety branch DSP Neelam Baghel informed the participants of the camp about the responsibilities of Mahila Urja Desk, how its functions and how referral forms are filled.

Inspector of cyber cell Suresh Farkale spoke about how cyber frauds are committed by creating fake instagram, facebook and ID. He also said how to deal with those cases as quickly as possible.

