Madhya Pradesh: Cops arrest Muslim toy seller in flimsy grounds, kin seek justice from higher authorities

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): A woman from Sironj town in Vidisha district has been running post to pillar, seeking justice for her ‘wrongfully’ arrested husband.

She has lodged a complaint at Superintendent of Police (SP), Vidisha and sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Sironj, demanding a fair probe into the matter.

The woman Neha Khan in her complaint to senior police officers 'wrongly' detained her husband Mustfis Khan, saying he posted objectionable comments on social media, but police twisted the story and booked him under Arms act. Mustafis Khan is lodged in Jail.

“They detained my husband on August 31, saying he has posted some objectionable content on social media. When we approached the police the next morning, they (policemen) said he would be released soon,” the woman wrote in her application. A copy of the woman's application is with Free Press.

The woman further claimed that her husband was taken to a Hospital from where he was taken to the court. “When came to know about the arms act only after consulting an advocate,” the woman claimed.

Mustafis’s younger brother Aftab Khan said that while her brother was detained from home, police in FIR has claimed that he was arrested from Bus Stand.

“There are CCTV cameras installed in the police station. If footage of CCTV cameras is checked, truth will come forward,” Khan said in a video message released for the media.

Khan further added that his brother was ‘implicated’ in the case that was registered on August 25. “My brother doesn't single accused of the case,” he claimed.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Vidisha, Monika Shukla said that she was not concerned about any complaint lodged by family members. “As action against him was taken before I took over charge of Vidisha district. If family members come to me, I would conduct a probe into the matter and action would be taken accordingly,” she told Free Press over phone.

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 06:09 PM IST