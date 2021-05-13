Madhya Pradesh- Cops, admin officers' team attacked in Chhindwara Four sustain injuries

Bhopal/Chhindawara: Villagers attacked a police team and administrative officers for opposing a wedding function in Chhindwara district late on Tuesday night. Four police personnel including a police station in-charge sustained injuries.

The incident took place at village Madhaldhana under Tamia police station of the district. The police have registered a case against 14 identified persons. Police have detained 12 accused.

A wedding ceremony was going on in the village, wherein nearly 200 people were present. As per permission issued by the administration, only 25 persons were allowed to participate in the function.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Chhindwara, Vivek Agrawal said that a team of police and administrative officers was sent to the village to verify the information. “As they found that covid-19 protocol was being breached, the officers tried to persuade villagers to follow the guidelines of covid-19 and also, avoid assembling in large numbers. The villagers later attacked our team,” he told Free Press Journal.

He further said, “Four including Tamia police station in-charge Preeti Mishra have sustained injuries in the attack.” He also confirmed that 12 accused have been detained. “Rest accused will be arrested soon,” he said.

A video also surfaced in social media soon after the incident. The villagers, in the video, are heard accusing Tamia police station in-charge of misbehaving with them.