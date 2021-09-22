Madhya Pradesh: Convicts with bail from High Court can now expect early release from jail

Bhopal: Convicts getting bail from High Court can expect release from jails without delay as the order from the court will now be available through automatic e-mail system to respective district court, its presiding officer and also to the superintendent of police concerned, as per an official release.

Madhya Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq inaugurated Dashboard & Auto Electronic Mail System to this effect on Tuesday.

As per release, a module has been developed by IT wing of High Court for instantly sending all digitally signed orders/judgments to authorities concerned.

Also, a Dashboard facility has been developed with login-ID and passwords provided to various government departments. The departments can view their cases, scanned documents, registered cases, cause list, case status, officer incharge (OIC) entry and high court judgment/ orders.

The Chief Justice also e-inaugurated launch of e-court services with Lok Sewa Kendra (LSK), launch of district court reporting system, launch of mobile App version 2.0 of High Court, user manual in Hindi language of CIS 3.2 software for better case management.

WiFi network in district courts

Integrated secured Wi-Fi network installation in all the district courts in Madhya Pradesh is to be completed within a week time, as per an official release.

As per current situation, the network for WiFi set up has been installed in 38 district courts and in remaining district courts, installation of 459 access points is under progress. It will be completed within a week. There will 1,100 access points in all the districts, as per release.

E-court services

Under e-court services with Lok Seva Kendra (LSK), the services will be available to people through more than 450 Lok Seva Kendra across the state, which include handling inquiries about case status, next date of hearing and other details, facilitating of online applications for certified copies and other such filing, e-filing of petitions in the software, assistance in online purchase of e-stamp papers/ e-payments/ e-court fees/ deposit of fines / civil court deposit / copying fees and other such services.

Under district court reporting system, reports that will be generated with the help of this software include pendency, institution and disposal report, pending, institution and disposal of case related to offences, pendency, institution and disposal of more than 5,10 and 20 year old cases report, month and category wise pendency etc.

Mobile app version 2.0

Now mobile App version 2.0 has case related information of district courts and tehsil courts also. The users /stakeholders may very easily pay online court fees/ copying fees of the High Court and district courts. There is also a provision to deposit fines and forfeitures, service fees, various receipts, rents, RTI fees, civil court deposits etc through online mode.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh High Court responds to Centre’s plans to link eCourts with land records

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 07:17 PM IST