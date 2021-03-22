Madhya Pradesh connect: NBA Academy India graduate Harshwardhan signs with KEBA Preparatory School

New Delhi/Bhopal: NBA Academy India graduate Harshwardhan Tomar has signed with KEBA Preparatory School in Cincinnati, Ohio, becoming the fifth NBA Academy India male student-athlete to commit to a high school or college basketball programme in the US.

Tomar first participated in the Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA programme in 2015. In 2018, he joined NBA Academy India as part of the second class of student-athletes identified through the ACG-NBA Jump Programme.

The centre from Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, has been part of multiple basketball development camps organised by the NBA, including 2019 NBA Academy Games and Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Global during NBA All-Star 2019 in Charlotte.

Tomar was also part of the NBA Academy India team that competed in the 2019-20 European Youth Basketball League (EYBL) in Hungary.