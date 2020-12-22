Madhya Pradesh connect: MLA's kin held in rape case in Uttar Pradesh

About the rape case lodged against him, the SP had earlier said the singer had alleged in her FIR, lodged at the Gopiganj police station Bhadohi, that she was raped repeatedly by the MLA between 2014 and 2015. According to the SP, the singer had alleged that in 2014, Mishra had called her to his house for a programme when he raped her and threatened to kill her if she ever spoke up about the incident.

She had also alleged that in 2015, the MLA raped her at a hotel in Varanasi. The singer alleged that after raping her, Vijay Mishra told his son and grandson to drop her home but both of them allegedly raped her before taking her back.