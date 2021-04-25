Madhya Pradesh connect: Lupin, Sun Pharma, Jubilant Cadista recall drugs in US market

New Delhi/Bhopal: Leading generic drug makers Lupin, Sun Pharma and Jubilant Cadista are recalling different products in the US, the world's largest market for medicines, for different reasons.

As per the latest Enforcement Report by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the US-based unit of Lupin is recalling 17,814 bottles of Cefprozil for Oral Suspension USP, a second-generation antibiotic used to treat ear infections, skin infections, and other bacterial infections.

According to the USFDA, the company is recalling the affected lot for being "Superpotent". The affected lot has been manufactured at Lupin's Mandideep plant in Madhya Pradesh and distributed in the US by Baltimore-based Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc, the report stated. Lupin initiated the Class II voluntary recall across the US and Puerto Rico on March 26 this year.