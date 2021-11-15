Madhya Pradesh: Congressmen seeking to meet PM Modi taken into custody

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra has arrived at Bhopal to participate in the celebration of the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' at Jamburi ground, where around two lakh tribal are claimed to have been participating in the program.

Congress delegation had sought time to meet him, but before that, the police, suspecting of protest, has taken custody of a few Congressmen.

Bhopal Youth Congress President Golu Yadav has been taken into custody by Jahangirabad Police.

Notably, the Congressmen wanted to meet the Prime Minister and submit a memorandum demanding a probe into the death of 14 infants in the fire incident at the paediatric ward of the Kamala Nehru Hospital.

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 01:50 PM IST