Madhya Pradesh: Congress party is bundles of lies, says Congress MLA Baijnath Kushwaha

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Baijnath Kushwaha has said that Congress party is a bundle of lies.

He made the above remark during addressing the public in Jan Jan Jagran Yatra organized by Congress in Kailaras block of the district on Monday. A video of the incident went viral on social media on Tuesday.

Kushwaha did not make any comment after his statement and he gave a wide berth to media persons. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Ashish Agarwal has said that the words of Congress MLA are completely accurate. Whatever the MLA said is absolutely true and no one can deny it, Agarwal added.

Many senior Congress leaders including Morena MLA Rakesh Mavai and former minister from Bhind, Rakesh Chaudhary were present on the stage during the statement of the MLA.

Baijnath Kushwaha is an MLA from Sabalgarh Assembly in Morena district. He is very close to former CM Kamal Nath

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 02:16 PM IST