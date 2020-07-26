Madhya Pradesh: Congress nettled by MLAs’ flight to BJP, Kamal Nath begins talks with legislators

The central leadership of the Congress is nettled by the party legislators’ flight to the BJP. In charge of the party’s state unit Mukul Wasnik sought information from MPCC about it.
MPCC president Kamal Nath has talked to the party legislators on phone and wanted to know their problems.
The party’s law-makers have given many reasons for their anger to Nath. The style of working of the party and that of some senior leaders has come to light as the cause of unhappiness among the legislators.
The Congress leaders may have blamed the BJP for horse-trading, but there are many reasons for resentment among party legislators.
Senior leaders’ failure to discuss with the legislators about their problems is the main reason for their bitterness.
The Congress high command is unhappy with Nath about the party legislators’ running away to the BJP even after the government’s fall.
Rajya Sabha MP, Jyotiraditya Scindia’s crossover to the BJP along with 22 legislators led to the Congress government’s fall.
The Congress expected that rest of the legislators would be with the party and open a front against the BJP.
The Congress leadership in Delhi is worried after three legislators joined the BJP in a few days.
Some more legislators may leave the party. The Congress is discussing about it.
The party is also trying to find those legislators who may quit the party. The three legislators who left the Congress after the government won elections for the first time.
Now, the Congress is paying attention to those who became first-time members of the House. Senior leaders are discussing with them about their problems.
Nath also told the former ministers to keep in touch with the MLAs who live near them.
The former ministers have also been told to take care of the other necessities of those legislators.