Madhya Pradesh: Congress nettled by MLAs’ flight to BJP, Kamal Nath begins talks with legislators

The central leadership of the Congress is nettled by the party legislators’ flight to the BJP. In charge of the party’s state unit Mukul Wasnik sought information from MPCC about it.

MPCC president Kamal Nath has talked to the party legislators on phone and wanted to know their problems.

The party’s law-makers have given many reasons for their anger to Nath. The style of working of the party and that of some senior leaders has come to light as the cause of unhappiness among the legislators.

The Congress leaders may have blamed the BJP for horse-trading, but there are many reasons for resentment among party legislators.

Senior leaders’ failure to discuss with the legislators about their problems is the main reason for their bitterness.