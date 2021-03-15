Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLAs stage walkout from Assembly over farm loan waiver scheme

BHOPAL: Congress legislators staged a walk out from the state Assembly on Monday demanding the government to waive off loan of the remaining farmers.

The agriculture minister Kamal Patel presented the department budget of Rs 15,191 crore in the Assembly for the approval. Raising the farm loan waiver issue, the Congress MLAs stated that the decision to write off the loan of farmers was taken by the then government and not by any party. The opposition demanded the minister to waive off the loan of farmers who have not got the benefit of the scheme introduced by the erstwhile Kamal Nath government.

While the BJP legislators responded saying that the government would not continue with the scheme, the minister termed the scheme ‘an eye wash’. Congress MLA Sajjan Singh Verma, then stood up and stated that since the minister was not ready to continue with the previous government’s farm loan waiver decision, the Congress MLAs would stage a walk out.

After a while, the Congress legislators returned to the Assembly and again raised the issue. At this the speaker Girish Gautam asked the opposition leaders to let the house proceed with its business since they (Congress MLAs) have already raised the issue and registered their protest.

The former agriculture minister Sachin Yadav, speaking on the department’s budget provisions, said that the government had allocated only Rs 3000 for loan waive off scheme.

The MLA said that because of new Agriculture laws the state Krishi Mandis were facing a financial crisis. “The Mandi used to earn Rs 220 crore but now the earning has dropped to Rs 150 crore. The Mandi board is facing serious issues in running the mandis,” said the former minister.