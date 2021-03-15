Madhya Pradesh: Vyapam scam kicks up a din in House, Congress stages walkout

BHOPAL: The Vyapam scam raised by the Congress kicked up a din in the House on Monday. Party legislator Jitu Patwari demanded that the selection of agriculture development officers should be cancelled because of the scam in the examination.

Patwari said Vyapam’s refusal to cancel the examination indicated that there had been some irregularities which should be discussed in the House.

Legislator Govind Singh demanded a discussion on the scam. As the ruling party did not allow that, the Congress members walked out of the House.

The Congress said the government did not allow a discussion because the scam was associated with the BJP.

Only first-time legislators put up questions

Speaker Girish Gautam arranged a Question Hour for the newly elected members who were introduced to the House. Only the first-time legislators asked questions. Except for one legislator, most of the lawmakers who raised questions were from the Congress. All the legislators appreciated the Speaker’s move. Gautam said the MLAs should ask questions on their own, so he did not allow senior members to intervene.