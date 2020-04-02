Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA Jitu Patwari is state media president

BHOPAL: The Congress MLA and the former higher education minister Jitu Patwari, whose name was going round for the post of PCC president, has been appointed as a state media president.

The former chief minister and the state PCC president Kamal Nath issued the orders on Thursday. The post of state media president was vacant as the former president Sobha Oza was appointed as a chairperson of state Women Commission on March 16. Since then, the post of president was vacant. After formation of new BJP government in the state, she was removed from the post along with others.

In coming months, by-polls on 24 state assembly seats will be held. The need of full time president was required to attack the opposition BJP on roads.

Earlier, Patwari’s name was doing round for the post of PCC president as he is also one of the state working presidents of the party.

The PCC president Nath had stated several times that he wanted to leave the president’s post but now a new equation is seen from Congress party where Patwari has been given the charge of media.