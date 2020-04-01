Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath registering presence in state politics through letters

BHOPAL: Former chief minister Kamal Nath is registering his presence by writing letters. He resigned from the post of Chief Minister on March 20.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took oath on March 23, and Nath was present during the oath-taking ceremony.

Nath went to the residence of Chouhan the next day. After that, Nath is only writing letters.

Nath is daily shooting off a letter to Chouhan regarding the issues related to the coronavirus.

Even as Nath is writing letters to Chouhan, he has yet to come in the front as opposition.

Keeping in mind the lockdown rules, Nath has not gone anywhere during the past one week.

The Congress leaders are offering food to the poor because of the lockdown, but Nath is keeping away from it.

The politicians and industrialists are donating money to deal with the situation arising out of Covid-19, but Nath has kept away from it, too.

It is not yet known whether Nath has donated any amount of money for it. According to sources in the Congress, sudden loss of government has jolted Nath who is making a strategy for the by-elections.

Nath who somehow wants to return to power is busy making a strategy for it.