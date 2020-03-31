Kamal Nath writes letter to PM Narendra Modi to help migrant labourers and students

BHOPAL: Former chief minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing assistance to migrant labourers and students who want to reach their houses.

The ex-CM stated that the country was not prepared for the immediate Covind-19 national lockdown. The lockdown has brought serious problems for the labourers and students across the country including in Madhya Pradesh.

Lakhs of migrants are moving to their houses by marching hundreds of kilometres. Some are carrying infants and children. Their parents are carrying them on their heads and shoulders.

These migrants are not able to get shelter, food, water and transportation to reach their destination.

He said a control room be set up in coordination with the state government and Central government, which should tell migrants that they can stay in the city and all arrangements will be made for them. He asked to acquire government and private buildings for the migrants where they can get food and shelter.

He asked to conduct the medical screening of migrants. He asked state government to hire buses and Central government should run the special trains to drop the migrants.

He also asked to provide three months of ration and Rs 7,500 for two months. He asked that migrants should not be forced to produce Adhaar card, BPL card or any labour registration to avail benefits.