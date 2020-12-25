Madhya Pradesh: Congress legislature party meeting to be held at Kamal Nath's residence

On Sunday, the Congress Legislature Party meeting will be held on Sunday at the residence of former chief minister Kamal Nath in the evening.

The state media vice president Bhupendra Gupta informed that from Monday the three-day winter session will going to start.

The Congress party will raise many issues in the assembly and to form the strategy the CLP meeting will going to held on Sunday.

Whereas the three day winter session will be stormy, the election for speaker and deputy speaker will be done. The government will also going to conduct many business in the session.

The bill related to Love Jihad may be brought in the session, but earlier on Saturday the state cabinet will give approval for the bill in the meeting.