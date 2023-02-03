Madhya Pradesh: Congress leader Phool Singh’s daughter’s wedding card with message to 'Save Constitution' goes viral

FP Photo |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The unique wedding card of former Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya’s daughter is becoming fiercely viral on social media. Baraiya's daughter’s wedding card consists of message of "Saving the Constitution of India".

The wedding card consist of pictures of Sant Ravidas, Chhatrapati Shahu ji Maharaj, Bhagwan Buddha, Mahatma Phule and Babasaheb Ambedkar on the top of it. The card is printed with three resolutions on it – India’s constitution, democracy and citizen's rights has to be saved. Slogans of leaders were there in the wedding card.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath will attend the wedding ceremony

On February 5, the wedding of Baraiya’s daughter Nidhi will take place in Gwalior. Many senior leaders of the state, including former Chief Minister Kamal Nath will attend the wedding ceremony. The date February 5 was finalized for marriage because this the birth anniversary of Guru Saint Ravidas.

Dalit leader Phool Singh Baraiya of Gwalior Chambal region said, through card theme we wanted to give historical message to country’s people. "Through the Bharat Yatra of Congress it is clear that everyone is unhappy with disintegration of the country and now are in support to unite it."

"We chose Guru Ravidas Jayanti for marriage to aware people about equality and the reason that everyone will get food to eat," he added.