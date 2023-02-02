e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Drunkard hits ASHA worker with slippers at Public Health Centre in Gwalior

ASHA worker Sangeeta with his husband reached Tigra Police Station and registered an FIR against Raju Pandit. Presently, Raju Pandit is absconded.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, February 02, 2023, 06:47 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo |
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Police received a CCTV footage on Thursday, in which one Raju Pandit was seen abusing and thrashing slippers on ASHA worker Sangeeta resident of Kulaith at Tigra Police Station area in Gwalior.

ASHA worker Sangeeta posted in PHC (Public Health Centre) of Kulaith. Yesterday when Sangeeta reached health centre she saw Raju Pandit consuming alcohol at the door of the centre. When she tried to protest, drunkard Raju Pandit started abusing and pelting stone on her.

Drunkard Raju Pandit is absconded, police is searching for him

After seeing this, people gathered in the health centre premises to protect Sangeeta, seeing the crowd Raju Pandit ran away.

ASHA worker Sangeeta with her husband reached Tigra Police Station and registered an FIR against Raju Pandit. Presently, Raju Pandit is absconded.

While investigating at Public Health Centre police received CCTV footage in which whole incident was recorded, using the CCTV footage police assured to arrested Raju Pandit soon, said Tigra Police Station In-charge Suresh Singh Kushwah.

article-image

