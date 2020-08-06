Madhya Pradesh: Congress launches ‘Shuddh Ke Liye Yudh’ to clean BJP’s dirt, plans to distribute Ganga Jal in 27 constituencies

BHOPAL: Accusing BJP of doing dirty politics, Congress has said that it will distribute Ganga Jal to cleanse the ‘dirt’ and purify 27 Assembly constituencies that are going for polls in months to come.

The former chief minister Kamal Nath, here on Thursday, said that to attain power BJP took to dirty politics in the state and now the dirt needs to be cleared. Launching the ‘Shuddh Ke Liye Yudh’ programme, the Congress state president said that the sacred water of river Ganga will help cleans dirt and purify 27 constituencies where the by polls are to be held, said Nath. The programme will commence from Sanwer constituency.

The state coordinator of different Morcha, Archna Jaiswal informed that under the ‘Shuddh Ke Liye Yudh’ the party workers will distribute Ganga Jal to every household of the 27 constituencies.