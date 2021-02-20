Madhya Pradesh: Congress gears up for Damoh by-election

Bhopal: The former chief minister, Kamal Nath, held a meeting with Damoh Congress party workers at his residence on Saturday to discuss the political possibilities related to by-polls. The seat of Damoh became vacant as the Congress MLA, Rahul Lodhi, joined the BJP leaving the Congress party and the membership of the Assembly last year.

Now, the by-poll in the constituency is scheduled in the coming months. The Congress party has started preparations to contest the election.

The state vice-president, Prakash Jain, said that the DCC president of Damoh, including the in-charge of the constituency, presidents of the department and the leaders of the frontal organisations participated in the meeting. The leaders presented the demographic details to the former chief minister and also the current political scenario.

At the next meeting, the names of possible candidates for the election will be discussed and, after that, the name will be finalised for the election.