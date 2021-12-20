Madhya Pradesh: Congress forgot freedom fighters, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, addressing Jan Vishvas Yatras in Balia, Uttar Pradesh, alleged Congress for forgetting freedom fighters like Veer Sarvarkar, Subhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Patel, Kuwar Singh, Tatya Tope. History of freedom fighters who made supreme Sacrifice for the country has not been taught in proper way in the country.î

'I thank PM Narendra Modi for celebrating 75th Amrit Mahotsav to pay respect to such freedom fighters', CM added.

He launched the Yatra in Ballia district - the land of the country's freedom movement revolutionaries Mangal Pandey and Chittu Pandey.

Accompanied among other UP BJP leaders, including state BJP president Swatantra Deo Singh and state's minister Dara Singh Chouhan, the Yatra was welcomed across Ballia district by BJP workers, who shouted slogans Mamaji ka Swagat Hai and Jai Ho Mama to welcome the MP CM.

CM said, ìIt is BJP, which does not believe in family dynasty. It finds its leaders from workers. It is only Bharatiya Janata Party where leader is found not from dynasty but from amongst the workers. Deendayal Upadyaya, Shyamaprasad Mukherjee, LK Advani, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath all these are from among the people.î

He said that whether Congress or Samajwadi Party, they support family dynasty.

The yatra will travel through large parts of east UP including Mau, Azamgarh, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Maharajganj and Siddharthnagar districts before culminating in Basti. It will travel through that region of east UP, which is considered UP CM Yogi Adityanath's bastion. Five other Jan Vishvas Yatras started from other parts of UP including Jhansi, Mathura, Bijnor, Ghazipur and Ambedkar Nagar districts.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 01:31 AM IST