Madhya Pradesh: Congress files complaint with IT department against revenue minister Govind Singh Rajput; alleges Benami property

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress party leaders have submitted a complaint to the income tax department to initiate an enquiry against the state’s transport and revenue minister Govind Singh Rajput for earning ‘Benami property’ through donation, said the officials here on Monday.

Recently, the expelled BJP leader Rajkumar Singh Dhanora of Sagar district raised corruption charges against minister Rajput. He alleged that the minister had received around 50 acres of land from his brother-in-law and mother-in-law as a gift. The issue regarding the land worth crores of rupees, also came up in the state assembly winter session, when few of the Congress MLAs talked about it during their speech and interaction.

State media president KK Mishra told Free Press that the minister had obtained the land worth Rs 75 crore from his in-laws. A complaint has been submitted to the assistant commissioner Awadh Bihari to take action into the matter.

Dhanora informed that Rajput’s mother-in-law Laad Kunwar(75) does not have any source of income, from which she could purchase the land and later gift it to her daughter Savita Rajput and son-in-law Govind Singh Rajput.

The land was purchased in the month of September 2021 and transferred in the month of July- August 2022.

He alleged that the crime of the minister came to fore as he had earned crores of rupees in the year 2020 and in 2021, which he later routed through the investment made by his in-laws family.

“The act of the minister comes under the Benami property Act 1988 section 2(9) and section 53 of PBT act 1988”, Dhanora added.

He also said that a similar case was reported when the then collector of Bhopal (now retired IAS) had purchased a property worth Rs 25 crore in the names of his relatives. Later the IT officials had attached the property. Dhanora has demanded that a similar action should be taken against Rajput as well.