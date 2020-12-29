Madhya Pradesh: Congress delegation meets Chief Secretary and DGP

Bhopal: A Congress delegation, here on Tuesday, met the chief secretary, Iqwal Singh Bains, and DGP, Vivek Johri, and submitted a complaint about the Ujjain violence. Allegedly, a violent Muslim mob targeted Hindu groups and pelted stones at them for carrying out a yatra near Begum Bagh in Ujjain on the evening of December 25.

After the incident, the district administration took strict steps and razed the houses of the accused and also the places from where the stones were pelted.

The Congress delegation, led by former minister Sajjan Singh Verma, alleged that the police had taken steps that were “inappropriate”. He also alleged that the National Security Act had been imposed on persons who were innocent, since “not even a single complaint had been filed against them”.

He questioned who had given the permission to take out the rally and why the police had not stopped the rally when the road was restricted. He also claimed that many people taking part in the rally had a criminal background and the NSA was already registered against many of them. The delegation alleged that the BJP was giving protection to law-breakers to take out rallies in restricted areas.

On Monday, the former chief minister, Kamal Nath, instituted a committee of MLAs to handle the complaints.