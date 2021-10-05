Madhya Pradesh: Congress announces candidates for bypolls

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a lead over the BJP, Congress has declared names of candidates for all four seats going for by-elections in Madhya Pradesh.

Ending suspense over Khandwa lok sabha after Arun Yadav’s refusal to contest, Congress on Tuesday announced Raj Narayan Singh as its candidate from Khandwa.

Kalpana Verma will contest from Raigaon assembly and Mahesh Patel has been given ticket from Jobat. Raigaon is SC seat while Jobat is a ST seat.

Name for Prithvipur assembly seat was announced on October 3, where the ticket has been given to Nitendra Singh Rathore- son of Congress’ deceased leader Brijendra Singh Rathore.

BJP has not announced any names for the by-polls till date. Last date for filing of nomination is October 8.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 05:49 PM IST