Madhya Pradesh: Cong forms 5-member panel to probe tribal’s custodial death

Bhopal: The Congress has formed a five-member Special Investigation Team to probe into custodial death of a tribal man in Khargone district, said party media coordinator Narendra Saluja. He said Congress is concerned about atrocities committed on tribals and poor. “First, it was murder of whole family in Nemawar, then followed Neemuch incident. And recently, tribals were targeted under Biston police station area in Khargone distrist,” said Saluja.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath has termed it as a serious matter. He has formed a five-member team headed by former minister Vijaylaxmi Sadho. Other members include Gyarsilal Rawat, Mukesh Patel, Prachilal Meda and Walsing Meda.

The team will visit Hairkundi village in Khargone district shortly, meet family members of victim and other villagers. The team will submit report to Kamal Nath within three days of visit. A tribal was allegedly killed in Biston police station area following police torture. Later, people pelted stones at policemen injuring several of them.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 11:16 PM IST