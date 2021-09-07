Madhya Pradesh: Congress ignored tribals in their governance, now fooling everyone with Adhikar Yatra, says BJP MLA Yashpal Sisodia

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): BJP spokesman and MLA Yashpal Sisodia accused Congress of cheating tribals in the state and declared their Adhikar Yatra as Dhokha Yatra in the state.

Sisodia said that Congress ruled the country for 55-60 years and Kamal Nath's government was there for 15 months in the state."In 15 years, BJP has done many works in the interest of tribals. If all the chief ministers of Congress together had worked for the interests of the tribals, there would have been no need to take out any kind of yatra."

Today many students are studying medical and engineering under Mukhyamantri Meghavi Chhatra Yojana. Along with education and health facilities, support price has been provided in the interests of tribals.

Describing the Adhikar Yatra of Congress as a 'dhoka' yatra, Sisodia said that Kamal Nath worked only to mislead the tribals. "CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave Rs 1000 to the women belonging to Sahariya, Bega, Bharia castes for nutrition. But Kamal Nath stopped it as soon as he became the chief minister, and also closed many schemes like Dindayal Sambal Yojana.

"The Congress could not do any work in the name of Birsa Munda, Shankar Shah, Raghunath Shah and Veerangana Durgavati. Not only this, the Congress named a series of development schemes in the name of former prime minister late Indira Gandhi and late Rajiv Gandhi, but it was never named after any tribal leader of the Congress, nor was the tribal ever made the chief minister in the state. The name of the tribal leader used to run prominently for the post of chief minister but later the tribal leaders were cheated."

Sisodia also attacked the Congress regarding the incident in Neemuch district and said that the police and administration have taken strict action regarding the incident. The accused have been booked under strict sections and arrests have also been made. After that there was a movement which was led by Congress MLA Hiralal Alava.

Those who have nothing to do with the tribals are involved in this movement. The way Congress had spread unrest through the farmers' movement, the Neemuch incident is also trying to spread unrest in Neemuch-Mandsaur district, but the BJP government of the state will not allow unrest in the state under any circumstances, Sisodia said.

