Madhya Pradesh: Compensate or poison us, demand flood victims

Manasa (Neemuch): After failing to get compensation for their damaged property due to floods this year, as many 53 families from Meriyakhedi Dhani village sat on dharna in front of Manasa sub-divisional magistrate’s office.

Protesting villagers claimed that hundreds of families from Rampura, Molki, Burawan, Devran, Rajpura lost their properties in flood, but they were yet to get any compensation from the government. Adding insult to their injuries, several non-eligible families who did not face any damage in the flood got compensation from the government.

Notably, on September 23 state chief minister Kamal Nath had announced compensation of Rs 1 lakh to each family who lost their properties in the flood as well as 50-kg ration every month for next six months.