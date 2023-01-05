Madhya Pradesh: Collector takes feedback on bonfire arrangements in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh visited several areas in the city to see the arrangements made by the civic body to help people beat the chill.

At the outset, he went to a Rain Basera near the bus stand. He spoke to the caretaker of the Rain Basera and met a resident of Baghwada village, Shyam Mehra. Singh took feedback on the arrangements from the villager.

The collector asked the officials of the Nagar Palika to arrange for bonfires at the bus stand.

He, then, visited the Rain Basera at Sethani Ghat near Tilak Bhawan. Singh spoke to the people who were lodged at the shelter home.

The collector asked the officials to open Tilak Bhawan to accommodate the homeless people. Bonfires were lit in every part of the city.

Similarly, the collector inspected the Rain Basera on the premises of the district hospital where he spoke to a relative of a patient and took feedback from him on the arrangements.

Immediately after that, he went to the emergency unit of the hospital where he met Dr Oshin Sen. In the same way, he inspected the male ward of the hospital and spoke to the patients.

Tehsilder Shailendra Badonia, chief municipal officer Navneet Pandey and police station in charge Vikram Rajak were present during the inspection.

ABVP burns effigy of collector, stages sit-in

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) took out a rally against collector Neeraj Kumar Singh and raised slogans against him.

They squatted on the road outside their college gate. On getting information, sub-divisional magistrate Mohini Sharma, sub-divisional officer of police Parag Saini, Tehsildar Shailendra Badonia and other officials rushed to the spot.

The ABVP members then burnt an effigy of the collector. They were angry, because Singh did not meet them to listen to their problems.

Singh, however, said that he never refused to meet anyone and that he was collecting information about the reasons for anger of the ABVP members.