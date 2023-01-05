Ujjain: Cops’ alertness thwarts trolley theft bid

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Attempt to steal a trolley parked on Ujjain-Jaora State Highway 17 failed due to cops’ alertness. Seeing movement of miscreants in CCTV cameras, the police rushed to the spot. On seeing the police, miscreants fled towards Jaora. This trolley was standing near Ratnakhedi Phanta on State Highway.

Last night around 2:00 am some miscreants arrived by car and tried to steal the trolley. Constable Sanjeev, who kept an eye on the CCTV camera installed in police station, immediately informed the senior officials when he saw the suspicious movement of themiscreants.

TI Shyam Chand Sharma sent head constable Jitendra along with the police force to the spot. Seeing the police van, the unknown miscreants fled towards Jaora in a unnumbered car. However, due to the fog, the unknown miscreants could not be caught.