Madhya Pradesh: Collector Singh conducts surprise inspections of wheat purchase centres in Pipariya

Get App
Collector Singh carried out the inspections at the purchase centres located in Padrakha village, Chandon village and other villages such as Bachawani, Khamaria, Bankhedi, Karpa, Semkheda etc.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 07:40 AM IST
article-image

Pipariya (Narmadapuram): Collector of Narmadapuram, Neeraj Kumar Singh, conducted the surprise inspections of the wheat purchase centres in Pipariya on Wednesday, official sources said. During this, other officials were also present alongside him.

On Wednesday, Collector Singh carried out the inspections at the purchase centres located in Padrakha village, Chandon village and other villages such as Bachawani, Khamaria, Bankhedi, Karpa, Semkheda etc. In the Karpa village of Bankhedi, he expressed displeasure on the carelessness being exercised in drying the drenched wheat grains and ordered the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Pipariya to register an FIR against the manager of the committee, Hemraj Patel.

He carried out a similar action in the Semritala village of Pipariya against the manager of the committee, Rajendra Sharma. Post this, he directed all the officials not to exercise carelessness in wheat-purchase related works.

Pipariya SDM Santosh Kumar Tiwari and other officials were also present alongside Collector Singh during the inspection.

