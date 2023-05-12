Bhopal: Collector to New Market parking contractor

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal collector Asheesh Singh instructed multi-level parking contractor to drop visitors from the parking lot to New Market by battery-powered vehicles free-of-cost. The collector visited various places in the city to take stock of traffic, beautification and other arrangements on Thursday.

Besides, instructions have been given to shift the weekly Haat-Bazaar which operates on Sunday and reduce the size of New Market Rotary removing shops around it. He also instructed to systematise Tarun Pushkar rotary with road dividers from street to Ring Road.

The collector instructed to systemise the left turn at Vyapam Chowraha and close roadside entry to Chowpati (hawkers’ corner). Instructions have been given to PWD officials to widen left turns at both squares in Bittan Market. Vendors will be removed from 1100 Hanuman Mandir. Instructions have been given for road widening at Hanuman Mandir also.

He also instructed to widen roads from Shaitan Pak Singh Chowraha to Bansal Hospital and parking arrangements there. Instructions have been given to the BMC for parking space at 10-number market and to remove shops built in the middle. The BMC has been asked to start parking from Friday itself.

He also inspected Anna Nagar Square, Prabhat Petrol Pump Square, Timber Market, Bhopal Talkies, Bus Stand, Karond Square and instructed all concerned departments to begin work at all these places within a week.