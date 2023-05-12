 Bhopal: Two shot-putters from BU qualify for Khelo India University Games
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Two shot-putters from BU qualify for Khelo India University Games

Bhopal: Two shot-putters from BU qualify for Khelo India University Games

The two recently got into the Indian squad for World University Games-2023

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 02:19 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two shot-putters from Barkatullah University (BU) qualified for the upcoming Khelo India University Games (KIUG) which will begin in Uttar Pradesh on May 25. The two shot-putters who qualified for the National University Games are Samardeep Singh Gill and Nidhi Pawaiya. The two recently made headlines when they won medals in a national competition.

Recently, Samardeep Singh Gill (22) won a silver in the shotput event by throwing a distance of 18.59 metres in the All-India Inter-University Athletics Championships. He also qualified for the upcoming World University Games.

Gill is an under-23 national record holder. He created a national meet record with a throw of 17.79 metres and won gold in the under-23 tournament held in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur. Earlier, he also won a silver medal in Khelo India Games, with a throw of 17.05 metres.

Similarly, a few months back farmer daughter Nidhi Pawaiya surprised everyone when she qualified for her first ever international tournament, the World University Games 2023, after winning her first national-level gold in Chennai.

Read Also
Bhopal: Mountaineer Megha Parmar removed as brand ambassador of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ two...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Sub-adult tiger spotted in city forest area

Bhopal: Sub-adult tiger spotted in city forest area

International Nurses Day today: ‘Nursing not just job, livelihood; it’s service to humanity’

International Nurses Day today: ‘Nursing not just job, livelihood; it’s service to humanity’

Bhopal: Collector to New Market parking contractor

Bhopal: Collector to New Market parking contractor

Bhopal: Hours after raid on contractual SE Hema Meena, Police housing corporation engineers told to...

Bhopal: Hours after raid on contractual SE Hema Meena, Police housing corporation engineers told to...

Bhopal: ‘Space on Wheels' flagged off

Bhopal: ‘Space on Wheels' flagged off