Bhopal: Two shot-putters from BU qualify for Khelo India University Games

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two shot-putters from Barkatullah University (BU) qualified for the upcoming Khelo India University Games (KIUG) which will begin in Uttar Pradesh on May 25. The two shot-putters who qualified for the National University Games are Samardeep Singh Gill and Nidhi Pawaiya. The two recently made headlines when they won medals in a national competition.

Recently, Samardeep Singh Gill (22) won a silver in the shotput event by throwing a distance of 18.59 metres in the All-India Inter-University Athletics Championships. He also qualified for the upcoming World University Games.

Gill is an under-23 national record holder. He created a national meet record with a throw of 17.79 metres and won gold in the under-23 tournament held in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur. Earlier, he also won a silver medal in Khelo India Games, with a throw of 17.05 metres.

Similarly, a few months back farmer daughter Nidhi Pawaiya surprised everyone when she qualified for her first ever international tournament, the World University Games 2023, after winning her first national-level gold in Chennai.