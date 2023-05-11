 Bhopal: Mountaineer Megha Parmar removed as brand ambassador of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ two days after she joined Congress
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Mountaineer Megha Parmar removed as brand ambassador of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ two days after she joined Congress

Bhopal: Mountaineer Megha Parmar removed as brand ambassador of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ two days after she joined Congress

Notably, Megha is the first girl to conquer the highest peaks of five countries, including the renowned Mount Everest.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
Mount Everest conqueror Megha Parmar | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has removed mountaineer Megha Parmar as brand ambassador of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ by the Women and Child Development department on Thursday. The move comes two days after she joined opposition Congress.

An order was issued on May 10, 2023, under the signature of Madhya Pradesh's Women and Child Development Additional Director Rajpal Kor. The order said that all the brand ambassadors/gender champions who have been appointed are immediately relieved of their duties. Megha was also dismissed following the order.

Read Also
Bhopal: Mountaineer and brand ambassador of MP's 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign, Megha Parmar...
article-image

Notably, Megha is the first girl to conquer the highest peaks of five countries, including the renowned Mount Everest.

Megha's decision to join the Congress was announced during the launch of the Nari Samman Yojana in Parasia, Chhindwara district, in the presence of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Sources indicate that Megha Parmar might be fielded as a Congress candidate from the Ichhawar assembly constituency in Sehore district.

Megha was appointed the ambassador of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ during the Kamal Nath led Congress government. 

Read Also
Bhopal: Three pose as cop to dupe Jaipur man of Rs 20 lakh, arrested
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Mountaineer Megha Parmar removed as brand ambassador of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ two...

Bhopal: Mountaineer Megha Parmar removed as brand ambassador of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ two...

Bhopal: Former MLA Ramesh Sharma passes away

Bhopal: Former MLA Ramesh Sharma passes away

Bhopal: Collector Asheesh Singh takes stock of traffic arrangements, roadside encroachment in the...

Bhopal: Collector Asheesh Singh takes stock of traffic arrangements, roadside encroachment in the...

Bhopal Lokayukta raids residence of contractual engineer earning Rs 30k a month, unearths Rs 7 crore...

Bhopal Lokayukta raids residence of contractual engineer earning Rs 30k a month, unearths Rs 7 crore...

Bhopal: Three pose as cop to dupe Jaipur man of Rs 20 lakh, arrested

Bhopal: Three pose as cop to dupe Jaipur man of Rs 20 lakh, arrested