Bhopal: Mountaineer Megha Parmar removed as brand ambassador of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ two days after she joined Congress

Mount Everest conqueror Megha Parmar | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has removed mountaineer Megha Parmar as brand ambassador of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ by the Women and Child Development department on Thursday. The move comes two days after she joined opposition Congress.

An order was issued on May 10, 2023, under the signature of Madhya Pradesh's Women and Child Development Additional Director Rajpal Kor. The order said that all the brand ambassadors/gender champions who have been appointed are immediately relieved of their duties. Megha was also dismissed following the order.

Notably, Megha is the first girl to conquer the highest peaks of five countries, including the renowned Mount Everest.

Megha's decision to join the Congress was announced during the launch of the Nari Samman Yojana in Parasia, Chhindwara district, in the presence of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Sources indicate that Megha Parmar might be fielded as a Congress candidate from the Ichhawar assembly constituency in Sehore district.

Megha was appointed the ambassador of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ during the Kamal Nath led Congress government.