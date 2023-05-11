Bhopal: Three pose as cop to dupe Jaipur man of Rs 20 lakh, arrested

Representative Pic | Imagesbazaar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three Bhopal men were arrested for duping a Jaipur-based man of Rs 20 lakh, officials said on Thursday

The main accused posed as a cop and took the complainant's bag of money on the pretext of checking. The Bhopal crime branch arrested the accused and seized Rs 11 lakh in cash and a vehicle from their possession.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (Crime), Shailendra Singh Chouhan said that the complainant, Vipul had approached the Kotwali police of Jaipur, stating that he was carrying a total of Rs 20 lakh in a bag, when he was approached by two persons near Riddhi Siddhi market of the city. One of them impersonated as police personnel, and asked him to show his bag and identity, citing rise in cases of drug trafficking.

Another man was also present on the spot, who catered to the demands of the purported police personnel and showed his bag. Vipul was also influenced due to the same and showed his bag to the purported police personnel. The duo asked Vipul to call up his boss. He did the same, only to realise that the duo and the other man had sped away from the spot on a bike, along with his bag.

Officials swung into action and alerted the police of all the states. The trio was captured in the CCTV cameras, who were identified as listed criminals of Bhopal. A tip-off regarding the accused trio’s whereabouts was received later, after which they were apprehended from Hathikhana talaiyya of Rajasthan.