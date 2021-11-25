Madhya Pradesh: CMO suspended after video with woman goes viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video went viral on social media of Ashoknagar chief municipal officer (CMO) PK Singh, which led to his suspension. The order for suspension was released by Gwalior municipal commissioner on Wednesday.

A video went viral on the social media in which he was seen with a woman in a compromising state. In the video, the CMO was saying that he has lots of money and he can pay Rs 50 lakh. He also claimed that he is having property of more than Rs 10 crore and he is having a house in Gurugram worth Rs 4 crore.

The woman was demanding a permanent job in the municipal corporation.

The commissioner suspended the CMO and has attached him in the joint director office of urban administration and development, Gwalior, till further orders.

While talking to media, the CMO stated that this was an old issue and it was his personal life. He also claimed that he has not given any undue benefit to the woman concerned.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 12:07 AM IST