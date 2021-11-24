e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 05:42 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Two killed in motorcycle accident in Bhind district

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were killed and another injured when their motorcycle rammed into a stationary tractor-trolley in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place at Gingrakhi village around 11.30 pm on Tuesday, Mehgaon police station in-charge D B S Tomar said.

The three men were heading home after attending a wedding in Malanpur, when their motorcycle rammed into a stationary tractor-trolley, he said.

Cousins Jitendra (28) and Akhilesh (25) were killed on the spot, while another man travelling with them was injured and admitted to a hospital, the official said.

A case has been registered in this regard and further probe is underway, he added.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 05:42 PM IST
