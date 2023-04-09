Madhya Pradesh: ‘CMO misappropriated funds worth Rs 3 crore’ in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Seoni-Malwa have levelled allegations against chief municipal officer (CMO) Durgesh Bhumarkar for misappropriating funds worth Rs 3 crore.

A written complaint in this regard has been submitted to state chief secretary, Narmadapuram divisional commissioner Shriman Shukla and Lokayukta police of Bhopal, official sources said on Sunday.

The complainant Bhagirath Prasad, a resident of Seoni-Malwa, has mentioned in the application that CMO Bhumarkar misappropriated the amount deposited in the account registered under Swechha Anudaan Nidhi scheme. He said in the complaint that CMO Bhumarkar used illegal method to obtain contract for construction of Naav Ghat and did not transfer the rent obtained from shops into Janpad account.

The written complaint stated that CMO Bhumarkar set up an agency in the Jhadveeda gram panchayat to conceal his malpractice and has given a cheque worth Rs 32.50 lakh to RTO agent Surendra Kumar Gaur who is not concerned with either with the agency or Naav Ghat construction.

When Narmadapuram collector Neeraj Kumar Singh was contacted in this connection, he said that the matter was being probed. CMO Bhumarkar did not respond to Free Press calls.

