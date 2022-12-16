Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan suspends Shivpuri CMO, food officer

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): State chief minister (CM) Shivraj Singh Chouhan ensured his presence at the divisional level acceptance letter distribution programmeorganised in Shivpuri on Friday, during which he suspended Shivpuri CMO and Junior food officer.

The officials were suspended for dereliction of duty, official sources said.

The acceptance letter distribution programme was an initiative under the MukhyamantriJanseva Abhiyaan, during which, CM Chouhan performed the Bhoomi Poojan (land worship) of development works worth Rs 135 crores. CM Chouhan then interacted with the beneficiaries of schemes such as Ayushmann scheme and Ucch Shiksha Sahayata yojana.

Post this, CM Chouhan announced the provision of one lakh government jobs across the state by August 15, 2023. He said that the government is bearing the school fee expenses of those children whose parents’ annual income is Rs 8 lakhs or below.

CM Chouhan further said that all public representative as well as officials and employees who are faring well in their duties shall be lauded, while strict action shall be taken against people not discharging their duties well. Coming down heavily on Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) of Shivpuri, Shailesh Awasthi, CM Chouhan suspended him for dereliction of duty. Naresh Manjhi, a junior food officer of Pichhore , also met the same fate.

At last, CM Chouhan issued instructions to rope in more development works in Shivpuri.