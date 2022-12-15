Madhya Pradesh: Covering 350 km, man walks all the way from Shivpuri to meet CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Deepak Lodhi, a man hailing from Khaniyadhana tehsil of Shivpuri district, covered a distance of 350 kilometres on foot to reach state capital Bhopal with the desire to meet Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and apprise him of the issues of his village.

SHO of Shyamla hills police station, Umesh Yadav, told Free Press that Lodhi left his village for Bhopal on foot around 5 days ago. According to Yadav, Deepak said that his desire was to meet CM Chouhan and to bring to his notice the issues plaguing his village. The man wishes to list the issues related to road, electricity supply, water and several other problems before the CM in person.

Yadav added that Lodhi covered a distance of 350 kilometres on foot and reached Bhopal three days ago. Since then he has been living in a temple located near CM House. The matter was brought before Shyamla hills police and they came to his aid and brought him to the police station on Thursday. The police have made arrangements for his food and lodging.

On Friday, at around 12 noon, his memorandum will be handed over to officials at CM House, and thereafter he will be sent back to his village by rail or bus, Yadav said. Expenses for the same will be borne by the police, he added.

