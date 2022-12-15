Bhopal: Youth held for snatching cell phone from woman

Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hanumanganj police have arrested a listed criminal who had recently snatched a cell phone from a woman while she was heading to Gurudwara, police said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Faraz (23), had committed the crime along with an accomplice, who is on the run.

Hanumanganj SHO Mahendra Singh Thakur told Free Press that the woman, a resident of Sindhi colony, approached police on December 10 with the complaint that two bike-borne men had snatched her mobile phone. The complainant said she was on her way to the Gurudwara, when she was accosted by two bike-borne youths. They threatened to harm her and snatched her cell phone.

The police registered a case and sprung into action by sifting through the CCTV footage of the area. On the basis of which, police arrested one of the accused from TilaJamalpura area of Bhopal, he was identified as Faraz (23).

Faraz confessed to have committed the crime along with his accomplice Sahil. Police have recovered the stolen cell phone, while search is on to nab Sahil, said SHO. “Faraz is a listed criminal who has several cases registered against him,” the police added.