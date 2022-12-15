Bhopal: Abducted teen girl reunited with family, accused held

Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gandhinagar police have rescued a minor girl who was abducted in October from the city, police said on Thursday. The accused has been taken into custody.

Police said the father of the minor girl had approached them on October 28, stating that his daughter had gone missing. As the missing girl was a minor, the police lodged a missing person complaint under Section 363 of the IPC and began investigations.

The police then received a tip-off about the minor girl being spotted in Jalgaon city of Maharashtra, after which a police team was sent to the city. The police team searched for the abducted girl for three days and finally traced her. The girl was rescued and the accused was arrested.

The accused identified as Sageer (20), a native of Gandhinagar, Bhopal, who was taken into custody under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).

