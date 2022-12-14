Bhopal: Seminar on global contribution of Indian knowledge from Dec 19

Manoj Muntashir Shukla |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lyricist, poet and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir Shukla will speak on the glory and global contribution of Indian knowledge at a function - Muntashirnama.

It will be a part of three-day national seminar on glory of Indian knowledge and its global contribution organised by Maharaja Vikramaditya Shodhpeeth, Directorate of Swaraj Sansthan, department of culture and SAM Global University to be organised at Ravindra Bhavan from December 19.

Muntashirnama will be held in the evening. Before this, Dastan-e-Ram will be presented by Dastango Fauzia (New Delhi).

Director of Maharaja Vikramaditya Shodhpeeth Shriram Tiwari said that the chief guests of would be culture minister Usha Thakur and Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav. Private University Regulatory Commission chairman Prof Bharat Sharan Singh will preside over the session.

Scholars and experts from across the country will present papers. Cultural programmes will be presented in the evening. A play Tejaswini (Rishikas in the Vedas) directed by Dolly (Desai) Bhargava will be staged on the second day.

The book, Vikramkalin Vaigyanik Uplabdhiyan, penned by Dr Mukesh Kumar Shah will be released. Every session will be started by screening films, Bharat Vikram, Brahmand, Suryasiddhanta, Beginning of Navsamvatsar Srishti, Bharat Ka Parakram Vikram Samvat, Samrat Vikramaditya aur Ayodhya by Maharaja Vikramaditya Shodhpeeth's YouTube channel.