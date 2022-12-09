Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan suspends Chhindwara CMHO and Bichuua CMO 

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday suspended Chhindwara Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) and Bichua Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) over dereliction of duty on Friday.

CM announced the suspension while attending Mukhya Mantri Jan Seva Abhiyan approval letter distribution programme at Bichua in Chhindwara district on Friday.

He said that the officers should ensure that government schemes should reach the last person. He said that the government was now running from ‘Chaupal’ and not Bhopal.

Declaring that mafia and power brokers would be crushed in the state, the CM said that those involved in bungling of ration for the poor would be handcuffed and sent to jail. On the complaint of irregularities in distribution of ration in one block of the district, he directed collector to investigate and take strict action.

He also warned against delay in redressing the grievances of the people. Expressing displeasure over the delay in replacement of transformers in Harrai village, he gave power department three days time to replace it. If the payment is made without laying the pipeline in Chhindwara Irrigation Complex, it will not be tolerated, Chouhan added

Giving information about PESA Act, he said that the Act was not against anyone rather it was beneficial to all. He would not allow the vicious cycle of religious conversion and love jihad to continue in Madhya Pradesh. “This is not love but only Jihad,” he said.