Bhopal: Followed Modi’s Make in India - made 2 beautiful children here, says ex-cricketer Johnty Rhodes

Johnty Rhodes in Bhopal on Friday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former South African cricketer Jonathan Neil Rhodes, popularly known as Jonty Rhodes, was in Bhopal to inaugurate a cricket pitch on Friday.

During the event, when asked about his connection with India, Rhodes said, "Namaste, I feel very much connected to India, it is an incredible country. When PM Narendra Modi talked about Make in India campaign, my wife and I were listening to it very carefully, and we made two very beautiful children here."

He added that two of his children were born in India. “My wife, Melanie, and I were blessed with a baby girl. The baby was born in Mumbai and we named her India,” he said.

Jonty Rhodes added, "When I started coaching teams of Indian Premier League, I got to see India closely. Since then, whenever I come here, I borrow a bike and I ride. When I come here, I get to experience diversity that I could never experience in my hometown as I was around people who were just like me, who looked like me, and talked in the same manner as I did. I feel you learn a lot about yourself when you learn about different people. It, indeed, is Incredible India."