Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who was in Bandhavgarh on Wednesday prepared work schedules.

Chouhan also made a blueprint for the schemes to be launched under Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh.

The Chief Minister discussed with chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains about the ensuing administrative reshuffle.

After that, Chouhan took part in some local events in Umaria district. He stopped in several villages and talked people to know their problems.