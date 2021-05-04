Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan asks officials to fix ambulance rates

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed the officials to fix the rates for ambulance and to ensure that the private hospitals are not taking more charges than the ones fixed by government.

Chouhan issued the above orders at a video conferencing from his residence on Tuesday when he was reviewing the situation arising out of the pandemic.

All in charge ministers of the districts and officers looking after the corona-related work were present at the video conferencing.

Chouhan has said that the officers must ensure and that there are enough beds in Jabalpur for corona patients.

There are 4,906 active patients in Jabalpur, where, in the past seven days, the positivity rate has been 29% and recovery rate 86%, he said.

Chouhan has also said that stern action should be taken against those who spread canards on social media.

Medical education minister Vishwash Sarang has said that free-of-cost food will soon be distributed to the corona patients admitted to the hospitals in Bhopal.

Sarang has further said that it will be done with the help of voluntary organisations.

The additional chief secretary of health, Mohd Suleman, has said that, according to the corona guidelines, one can get vaccinated after four/six weeks of recovery from the disease and there is no harm in it.