 Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav To Visit UK, Germany from November 24 To November 30; Ahead Of Global Investors’ Summit To Be Held In State
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav To Visit UK, Germany from November 24 To November 30; Ahead Of Global Investors’ Summit To Be Held In State

He will stay abroad for a week to discuss GIS with foreign industrialists.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 12:29 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mohan Yadav is going on a foreign trip for the first time after taking over as Chief Minister. He will trip to London and Germany from November 24 to November 30. The CM’s foreign tour is connected to Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) to be held in the state in February next year.

Besides inviting the foreign investors, Yadav will also try to bring investments to the state. In UK and Germany, Yadav will meet the industrialists of those countries and also interact with the NRIs there. A team of officials of the industries department will accompany the CM to his foreign trip.

CM’s Principal Secretary (PS) Sanjay Shukla, PS to industries department Raghvendra Singh and other officials will accompany him. Yadav has already held interactive sessions with the industrialists in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Kolkata.

Regional investors’ summits are being held at divisional level in the state. Now, Yadav is going abroad to woo foreign investors. Before Yadav, the then chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is now Union Agriculture Minister, visited foreign countries from time to time to bring foreign investments to the state.

