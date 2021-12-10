Madhya Pradesh: CM lays foundation stone for projects worth Rs 221 cr in Sagar

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a huge gift of Rs 44,605 crore to Bundelkhand as Ken-Betwa link scheme. The scheme will give a boost to the development of the region, said Chouhan.

The scheme will provide water to every farm in Bundelkhand and irrigate 8,11,000 hectare area, besides it will cater to the drinking water need of 62 lakh people, said the chief minister while dedicating development works worth over Rs 221 crore in Sagar on Friday.

The development work of over Rs 1000 crore being carried out in Sagar under smart city project will change the picture of city and it too will become a smart city like Indore, said Chouhan. The elevated corridor from Lakha Banjara Lake to Old Sagar will connect the old and new city, later the corridor will be extended to the medical college, he elaborated. The auditorium has been built in the city at a cost of Rs 12 crore, he added. CM said that Sagar has stood first in the Pradhan Mantri Swayam Nidhi Yojana. Here, 8,000 street vendors have been given interest free loan of 10,000 rupees each for business. CM also inaugurated the auditorium at a cost of Rs. 14.35 crore and laid the foundation stone of Rs 75.60 crores worth elevated corridor and other development projects.

The chief minister further said that efforts were being made to increase the monthly income of every member to Rs 10,000 by empowering women Self Help Groups in the state. Urban women are also being linked to the Livelihood Mission. The SHGs are being provided funds for various activities as well as packaging and marketing of their products.

