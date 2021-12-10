Madhya Pradesh: State’s first drone fair to be held in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said that the state’s first drone fair is going to be held on December 11 in Gwalior.

The fair will be organised at Madhav Institute of Technology and Science. Scindia said that around 20 drone making companies were invited across the country. Such fairs have been organised in other states like Uttarakhand and Gujarat. Now, it will be held in Madhya Pradesh.

The fair will start at 11 am. There will be various departments which will participate in the fair. The departments like mining, education, science and technology, land records, police, DRDE, etc will show their presentations.

The aim of the fair is to make the young generation population understand the importance and usefulness of drones. It will generate job opportunities and with the help of development of technical capabilities, all the sections of society would become more effective and useful, Scindia added.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and other ministers, MPs will join the fair in the second half.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 04:26 PM IST